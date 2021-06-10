SketchBubble is Bringing Revolution with Its Creative Presentation Templates in the Era of “Going Remote and Virtual”

Great organizations are born from the strength of will and dreams. SketchBubble was also incepted in 2014 with the fundamental pillars of professionalism and creativity that guided every action in the organization’s relentless pursuit of growth.

SketchBubble was co-founded by Ashish Arora (Head of Product & Design), Rohit Khariwal (Head of Technology), and Pankaj Narang (Head of Social Media Marketing) while developing a mobile monitoring software. They were supposed to prepare an impressive presentation to pitch the potential investors. Technologists at heart and entrepreneurs by nature, the trio were not very good at designing PowerPoint presentations. So, they end up spending $500 to hire a professional designer. Though this spend was worthy as the final product (the presentation) was indeed very impressive which helped them save their valuable time and money.

They noticed that hiring a professional designer is a costly affair. You have to spend anything from $200 to $1000 to get a professional deck prepared. They saw this as an opportunity to make a bigger impact in the world of presentations by providing pre-designed templates to the professionals at cost-effective prices. And this is how SketchBubble came into existence.

Talking about the outstanding ideas behind the inception of SketchBubble, Rohit said, “As we laid down the initial business model, we had a few ideas at the forefront: developing an online platform to provide bespoke presentation solutions to help presenters craft winning presentations without investing much time; creating a one-stop-shop for all presentation needs, be it PowerPoint, Keynote or Google Slides; and saving the precious time, efforts, resources, and money of the professionals. Combining all these ideas with technology, knowledge, and creativity, we thought of producing state-of-the-art visual resources that are easy to use, intuitive, and have a high impact.”

Launched with just 50 PowerPoint templates, SketchBubble has come a long way in the last few years. Now, it has more than 10,000 PowerPoint templates with 1,50,000+ slides – the number in itself utters the success story of SketchBubble!

Talking about the mission and vision of SketchBubble, Ashish said, “In comparison to our competitors, we offer high-quality and professionally designed templates with well-researched content at cost-effective prices. With an aim to give voice to your ideas, SketchBubble provides templates for all major categories and is committed to continuously working on expanding its portfolio of offerings.” He further added, “I do not think there is any other website that has compatible templates for all presentation formats.”

What Distinguishes SketchBubble from Others?

SketchBubble has a well-curated collection of templates covering a wide range of marketing, business, health & wellness, education, finance, IT, and much more. It guarantees 100% satisfaction, excellent customer experience, and value for money. You don’t require prior editing/designing experience to modify the entirely customizable templates. Further, the decks are free from copyright and reusable even if the subscription expires.

“We are glad to share that during the outbreak of the pandemic COVID-19 when we all were forced to stay indoors, our products helped business professionals and educators a lot in delivering top-notch virtual presentations and boosting their reach. Going forward, SketchBubble is planning to convert into a big marketplace where professionals will get high-resolution templates for all their business needs at one place. We are all set to provide Word and animated templates to businesses of all domains and sizes (from startups to Fortune 500) in the upcoming few months.” Ashish concludes.