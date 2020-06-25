SlicePay secured ₹46 crore from Japan’s Gunosy Capital

SlicePay has now revealed that it has secured INR 46 crore in a Pre-Series B funding round backed by the Gunosy.

The round also saw participation from US Based EMVC, Kunal Shah of CRED, Better Capital and existing investor Das Capital.

The funding will help SlicePay double its management team, explore banking partnerships, to launch co-branded prepaid cards and credit cards, and have over five lakh users by the end of 2020, the company revealed.

Rajan Bajaj, Founder and CEO, slice, said,

“We are inventing the future of finance for young Indians who want to understand and relate to financial products just like they would with Snapchat and Instagram. As a young team, we understand this consumer very well, and in the last four years, our primary focus has been making youngsters’ financial experience fun and seamless.”

