GoodGamer secured $2.5M in seed round

Esports gaming app, GoodGamer, has now secured $2.5 million in its seed funding round backed by an undisclosed group of investors.

The company, as of now, has plans to use the gross proceeds from the financing almost exclusively for user acquisition.

“The results from our first month of operations have proven to us what we always knew: India is a great market for us. While we will continue to push for growth, we also want to make sure our users have the best experience we can give them. We’re introducing a number of new experiences and skills-based gaming styles that Indian users haven’t seen before, including prop contests,” Ravi said.

“The uptake of our platform by the market has been overwhelming to say the least. With the help of our seed investors, we’re now able to focus on user acquisition and scale,” added GoodGamer CEO Charles Creighton.