Smart Things secured seed funding from Unicorn India Ventures

Probus Smart Things, a New Delhi based IoT Startup focuses on the power sector, has now secured an undisclosed amount of seed funding from the Unicorn India Ventures.

Probus plans to deploy the fresh funding round to strengthen its software platform, scale up its operations, and enter some of the new markets.

For Unicorn India Ventures, this is the fourth investment from its Fund II where it had secured INR 400 crore. The previous three investments include Finin, SaScan, and ChitMonks.

On the investment into Probus, Unicorn India Ventures Managing Partner Anil Joshi said, “Probus’ IoT platform is a powerful way of helping discoms in achieving last mile visibility. An integrated approach, like Probus has designed, has the potential to change the entire distribution system in India.”