inFeedo secured $700k in Series A funding round

inFeedo, a Saas based analytics startup, has now secured that it had secured its Series A funding round of funding.

The round was closed at $700000 and was backed by the Y Combinator. A couple of Indian founders and CEOs also took part in the funding.

inFeedo has been selected by the Y Combinator Summer 2020 Batch, which is even taking place remotely due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Tanmaya Jain, CEO and founder at inFeedo, says:

“In spite of running a cash-flow positive business, our main aim to fundraise during the pandemic was to double down in Southeast Asia and build a leadership team that helps customers remotely connect with their employees better and come out of COVID-19 stronger than before.”

Ritesh Malik says: “Having benefited directly from Amber at OYO, as a customer, I was already motivated to invest in inFeedo as a company with a strong value system that’s always prioritised customer advocacy over investor relations.”