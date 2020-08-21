SmarterBiz secured Rs 8 Cr in Pre-Series A

SmarterBiz, a Bangalore based end to end CX platform enabled with the gig workforce, has now secured INR 8 crore as a part of its Pre-Series A funding round.

The contributors for this new funding round were StartupXseed Ventures and others.

Rajesh Bernard, CEO, and Co-founder of SmarterBiz said,

“SmarterBiz has built a CX platform for a gig-workforce ideally suited under these COVID 19 conditions. SmarterBiz is committed to offering an omnichannel experience that elevates the experience across all customer touchpoints. We provide a competitive advantage to our customers by offering a choice between automation and manual intervention at all these touchpoints. With the investment, we plan to grow by 8X ARR this year and create more gig opportunities in the market.”

“Companies like SmarterBiz can foresee the benefits technology can bring, to reinvent the businesses and add value to the system. It will surely be a game-changing category disruptor during and post-COVID-19. There will be an increasing need for companies to integrate customer journeys, tech, remote work, and Gig models into their business process. We believe that SmarterBiz will be one of the most sustainable global companies of the future, for the solution it brings in and the execution capabilities of the team,” added BV Naidu, Managing Partner, StartupXseed Ventures.