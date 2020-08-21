Agritech startup WayCool Foods receives $114K grant

WayCool Foods, a Chennai based agritech startup, has now received a grant of $114000 from the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank FMO.

The grant will going to be used for distribution and procurement of dual-purpose PPE kits and enablement of on-site soil testing to farmers.

The distribution is being carried out under the WayCool flagship Outgrow Programme for farmers. Through this unique initiative, the platform claims to benefit around 15000 smallholding farmers across the Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Naidu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

Sendhil Kumar Natarajan, Head-Agri Initiatives, WayCool Foods, said,

“Farmers are essential service providers as they feed the nation. They are also very vulnerable during disruptive events, such as the ongoing pandemic. Our measures have focused on enabling farmers to earn their livelihood while reducing the risks they face. The FMO grant will help us in protecting a significantly larger number of farmers, and we thank FMO for their timely support.”