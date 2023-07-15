Smartphone Deals for Amazon Prime Day Sale: Motorola Razr 40 & OnePlus Nord 3

After a long wait finally we have the new Amazon Prime Day Sale in India. For this time, Amazon is going with maximum hype and reducing the number of days for the sale in order to attract a huge audience.

However, it might be quite hard to go to Amazon and search for the best deals out there. So, to reduce your work, here we have got you covered with the latest and best deals you can get while buying a new smartphone. So, if you are looking to upgrade to a new smartphone then this might be the right time for you to go with.

So, without any further ado, let’s delve in deep to know more about the best deals you can get right now to upgrade your smartphones for the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

Live Deals On Smartphones for Amazon Prime Day Sale in India

For this sale, we have many smartphones ranging from flagship makers to even entry-level phone makers who have announced their discounts for this sale. The phones which get its spotlight for sale include models including Motorola Razr 40 Series and OnePlus Nord 3 5G.

Discounts on Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola has done a great job with their new Razr 40 lineup of foldable phones and thanks to the new sale by Amazon where you can get the Motorola Razr 40 for just Rs. 54,999 and the top-end Motorola Razr 40 Ultra for just Rs. 82,999.

This is the very first time that you get a chance to buy a new foldable phone for as low as Rs. 60K and Rs. 90K. Moving on the specification side, the Razr 40 comes with a 6.9-inch pOLED panel on the front which again supports a faster refresh rate of up to 144Hz, and on the front you also get a 1.5-inch OLED Cover panel.

Talking about the internals, here you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC which is combined with a faster 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage to ensure a smoother experience. On the camera side, you get a 64MP camera on the rear side combined with a 12MP Ultrawide angle sensor too. On the front side, you again get a 32MP selfie camera too.

On the other hand, we have the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra which comes with a good upgrade where you get the same 6.9-inch pOLED panel but with an even faster 165Hz display on the front, and you get an even bigger AMOLED cover display of 3.6-inches which again supports a faster refresh rate of up to 144Hz.

Talking about the internals, here you get an even faster and more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC which is combined with a faster RAM of up to 8GB and 256GB of internal storage too. On the camera side, you get a 12MP main sensor combined with a 13MP Ultra-wide angle sensor on the rear side. On the front side, you get the same 32MP selfie camera as well.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G for Rs. 32,999

If you are looking to get in hands with a new best-performing OnePlus smartphone then you can get in hands with this newly launched OnePlus Nord 3 5G smartphone which you can get for Rs. 32,999. For the price, you get the best features out of the box.

On the specification side, the smartphone features a bigger 6.74-inch display on the front side which is an AMOLED Panel and it also supports a faster refresh rate of up to 120Hz as well. The smartphone gets its power from the powerful MediaTek chipset, Dimensity 9000 SoC which is combined with a faster 8GB of RAM as well as 128GB of internal storage as well.

If you want more RAM and storage, then you can get another variant coming with 16GB RAM combined with 256GB of internal storage as well. On the charging and battery side, you get a 5000mAh battery that can be charged via 80W faster wired charging.

