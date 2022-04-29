Smartphone Shipments sees a major dip in India for Jan-March quarter, says Counterpoint Research

Counterpoint Research’s most recent report is now available. According to the research, the Indian smartphone market had a difficult first quarter of 2022. When compared to the January-March 2021 quarter, total phone shipments decreased by less than 1%. Notably, feature phone sales have also decreased by 39%.

Smartphone Sales Sees a major dip in India

Between January and March of 2022, 38 million cellphones were sent to the country. According to the company, the shipments were halted owing to supply restrictions caused by a scarcity of components.

Furthermore, the third Covid-19 wave was to account for the decline. Notably, phone companies are employing a variety of techniques to address supply issues, such as extending their supplier portfolio.

Xiaomi topped sales in the first quarter of 2022, with a market share of 23%. Samsung maintains its second-place position with a 20 percent market share.

The remaining positions were filled by BBK Electronics’ three brands. Realme had a 16 percent market share, Vivo had a 15 percent share, and Oppo had a 9 percent share. Notably, whereas the majority of these businesses saw a loss in market share, Realme saw a 40 percent increase year on year.

5G smartphone shipments rose by 314%

As per the examination, 5G cell phone deals expanded by 314% year on year in Q1 2022. Samsung was the top merchant of 5G telephones, trailed by Xiaomi and OnePlus. OnePlus’ piece of the pie climbed 347% year on year. The Nord CE 2 5G from the brand was the top-rated 5G cell phone. Vivo has arisen as the nation’s driving 5G brand in the Rs. 10,000-Rs. 20,000 evaluating range.

Notably, Apple’s market share in India climbed by 5% in the first quarter of 2022. The firm maintained its position as the best-selling brand in the premium market (Rs. 30,000 or more). The Cupertino tech giant’s aggressive offline discounts on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series devices were the primary cause for its rise.

Itel leads the stakes

With a 21 percent market share, Itel was the country’s largest seller of feature phones. For nine straight quarters, the firm has been the top brand in the sector.

According to the research, India’s whole mobile handset market – including feature phones and smartphones – fell by 16% in Q2 2022.

