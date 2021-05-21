Snapchat has recently wound up its annual Partner Summit and mind you, the platform is bringing some major updates to its Camera “Scan” feature with all new shopping capabilities with the new “try-on” feature and a “gifting” feature as a new monetisation stream for Snapchat creators. Other than this, Snap Inc. also introduced the upcoming standalone app, solely for creators called “Story Studio” which is a powerful mobile video editing app.

Snap Inc.’s Story Studio will reportedly be a powerful mobile video editing application with advanced editing tools. Users will be able to make videos, edit them and share them using the platform. The catch with the shareability of the new “Story Studio” is that it is for everyone. The video that you edit with the application can be shared anywhere on any platform.

During the Snap Partner Summit, the company announced that there will be a number of unique features that will help users to create masterpiece videos. Sone of the new features will include frame-accurate editing tools, layers and captioning tools to help the user make the best out of their videos.

Of course, when we are talking about Snapchat, Augmented Reality features cannot be excluded in any way. Story Studio will include AR capabilities in its advanced video editing tools. Other than this, the upcoming standalone application will include Snapchat Insights to see what videos are trending on the platform and then users can take inspiration from these trending videos. Insights will show users the best snaps across Lenses, hashtags and sounds on the platform.

As mentioned in a report by the Verge, ‘Lenses’ feature will be directly embedded into Snap Inc.’s “Story Studio” application. The app will also include basic video editing tools such as trimming video, cropping frames and editing frame by frame.

The best of all is the shareability of the application that allows users to share their videos directly from Story Studio to Snapchat using a built-in button or users can also download the videos and share them to other platforms such as Instagram Reels.

According to multiple reports, the downloaded videos will not include Snapchat’s watermark which means that when those videos are posted on platforms other than Snapchat, the algorithm won’t demote their reach. Instagram Reels is known for its notorious algorithm that shows n mercy when demoting masterpieces of content shared from other platforms.

Snap Inc. will publicly roll out Story Studio in the upcoming months, say reports.