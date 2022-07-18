Snapchat brings chatting and video calling to the web

The California based instant messaging app, Snapchat which provides its end users facilities like sending snaps, messages, creating groups and video conferencing has forethought to launch its operations on the PCs via its latest web app. The multinational instant messaging app is starting its operations on a platform other than the Android or iOS devices for the first time.

With the launch of the web version of the app the users will get access to sign in to their snap IDs and talk to their loved ones via texting or calling on their personal computers. At the initial phase of its launch the web form of the social media platform will be only accessible to the users who have availed a Snapchat plus subscription. This new launch is considered to be the first significant introduction by the instant messaging app after it declared about its reimburse groups in the previous month. The Snapchat users of the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand will be the first to avail this feature. However, only the users of Chrome will be able to enjoy this new launch by the firm. ( The web version of the app is not supportive with Apple’s Safari).

The chief of Snapchat’s texting product asserted that for the California based firm which was developed as a visual-first texting application, launching a web version of the app is logical as its consumers are active on their personal computers very often. The web version of the application provides its consumers additional room to messaging and calling in the same desktop, the application will also be launching its AR Lenses.

He further said that since individuals have started using desktops more frequently after the world was hit by the Covid-19 and keeping in mind the beginning of the latest session of school. The California based firm is willing to introduce more interesting features on the web version of its app in the coming time.

In an address the chief of messaging product claimed that the firm is finding measures reach its users at every places they are located and not having a web version of the app made the firm feel like they have not met an important opportunity.

Meanwhile, introducing the web version of the app to the subscriber of Snapchat Plus before other users indicates that the instant messaging is taking its paid section earnestly as an extra measure to gain capital.