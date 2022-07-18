How to cancel planet fitness membership

Planet Fitness is one of the gyms that are well-known in the US. Its regions are extensive many offices and hardware, and gathering classes frequently draw in individuals to sort out in these wellness groups.

Planet Fitness tempts individuals by offering lower enrolment and month-to-month expenses for a participation period that is lengthy. Health club lovers find these advantages engaging and immediately snatch the proposition that is the primary get. As soon as devoted, wellness club people believe it is hard to regardless end their enrollment if they need to. Hence, Planet Fitness individuals have baffled when they, at last, understand that the club is only not really much for them. It gets somewhat really bothering on the opportunity that is off the part has to move to somewhere else where there isn’t any Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness Member Services’ telephone number is (844) 880-7180. Nonetheless, you can’t drop a Planet Fitness club enrollment through phone or email. There are just two methods for dropping a membership with Planet Fitness, either through an ensured letter or by visiting the club face to face.

Drop Planet Fitness face to face

Visit the closest Planet Fitness office.

Ask the front work area staff to furnish you with an enrollment cancelation structure.

Complete the structure and request that the staff sends you an email once your enrollment is dropped.

Drop Planet Fitness via mail: Write an exercise center participation undoing letter

Compose a letter expressing your solicitation to drop the participation.

Incorporate the accompanying data:

Your complete name

Date of birth

Email address

Address

Telephone number

Last four digits of your charge card number

Planet Fitness Membership ID number

Sign the letter.

Send the letter by guaranteed mail to your exercise center’s location.

In the event that you don’t get an answer from the organization in seven days, call Planet Fitness to check in the event that they have gotten the letter. On the off chance that there are any issues with your confirmed letter, an individual visit might in any case be important.

Drop Planet Fitness with the DoNotPay application

Dropping your Planet Fitness rec center enrollment is typically interesting. It frequently brings about dissatisfaction and delays the cancelation because of the convoluted methodology. We can assist you with abstaining from going through all the unbearable cancelation techniques. To drop your enrollment with our application, you want to: