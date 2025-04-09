Snapchat is stirring the advertising waters with its new innovation—Sponsored AI Lenses. The new ad unit unites generative AI and interactive experiences so users can put themselves into AI-designed scenes using selfies.

The technology does this by scanning user selfies and integrating them into pre-styled, dynamic scenes in a seamless way. The users are offered a maximum of 10 different looks created by the AI per session. The lenses all have pre-set poses and questions, thus offering an effortless and fun experience for Snapchat users.

“Sponsored AI Lenses on Snapchat turn passive ad watching into an active and fun experience,” said a company representative. “We believe this format is optimal to help make more meaningful connections between consumers and brands through interactive play and not through the usual ad formats.”.

Snapchat Leverages Generative AI for Sponsored Lenses, Boosting Ad Engagement

For marketers, these new lenses are a significant productivity boost. Traditional immersive ad experiences often involve significant investments in 3D modeling and visual effects. Snapchat’s generative AI templates circumvent these complexities, reducing the time and expense of production for brands looking to create interactive campaigns.

Several large brands have already used this new format. Tinder used an AI Lens called “My 2025 Dating Vibe” that placed users’ selfies into virtual date-themed settings. Uber also joined the early adopters with a Thanksgiving-themed lens that placed holiday-themed objects into the user experience. Both initiatives had above-average engagement and playtime with users compared to standard advertising, Snapchat said.

Release of Sponsored AI Lenses is only a part of Snapchat’s broader strategy to introduce generative AI across its entire platform. Over the course of this year, the company introduced its first generative AI video lenses, enabling users to create short videos with customized AI-generated visual effects.

In February, Snap unveiled a text-to-image AI research model that is optimized specifically for mobile and will also introduce next-generation platform features.

These developments cement Snap’s commitment to innovation in social media technology. By introducing generative AI across its platform, Snapchat seeks to provide users and advertisers with creative, effective, and affordable tools.

“The real innovation here is that we are seeing the convergence of entertainment and advertising in a way that is both good for brands and users,” a digital marketing analyst stated. “Users get a richer experience, and advertisers get higher engagement rates and greater brand recall.”

Generative AI and the Evolution of Interactive Digital Advertising

Industry watchers suggest that this approach could redefine digital ad expectations across all social media platforms. When customers are actively participating in brand experiences rather than just consuming content, the resulting engagement metrics typically show a significant improvement.

For small and medium-sized enterprises, the reduced cost of production can enable premium-quality interactive ads to be made available that previously were the domain of big marketing budgets. Such availability can lead to more diverse and creative campaigns on the platform.

Snapchat’s innovation comes at a moment when social media sites are battling increasingly for advertising dollars following changes in user behavior and privacy laws. By introducing new formats that take advantage of the platform’s strengths in camera tech and visual communication, Snapchat is carving out a distinct niche in the crowded social media landscape.

As generative AI technology continues to evolve, market observers expect more innovations in the way brands interact with consumers on digital media. Snapchat’s Sponsored AI Lenses are probably just the beginning of a new era where artificial intelligence not only alters the look of ads but the way consumers interact with and experience branded content as part of their daily digital lives.