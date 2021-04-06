SNAPCHAT RISKS APPLE’S WRATH

Apple’s new privacy rules are expected to spark disagreements among several social media giants. Among them is Snapchat who is at risk of angering mobile tech giant Apple. inc due to plans involving methods to ignore the iPhone maker’s new privacy rules that are expected to be released in a few weeks.



Snapchat explored ways to gather data from companies to analyze people’s responses to several ad campaigns, which cited internal company documents. Snapchat reportedly wanted to cross-reference the data from the companies with its own user database and then use this information to track the users, in a technique known as “probabilistic matching.”