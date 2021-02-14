Snapchat trends on Twitter after delayed Valentine’s Message

The Delayed Valentine’s Message- It wasn’t love but sadness in the air this Valentine. Who to blame? Snapchat!

Individuals the nation over were disheartened when their yearly Team Snapchat Valentine’s Day message hadn’t shown up yet today. Be that as it may, this evening, Snapchat, at last, conveyed the message after numerous miserable tweets were shared. The yearly message has become somewhat of an image, with individuals kidding about how here and there it’s the solitary Valentine’s message they get. Yet, when it was deferred, the nonappearance was missed. Snapchat at long last came through however and conveyed its yearly welcome. Here are probably the best images about Team Snapchat’s Valentine’s welcome.

damn team snapchat didn’t even bother this year b😂 pic.twitter.com/ZrbouFEEmd — G Wagon🥡🥢 (@rutarew) February 14, 2021

i ain’t even got my team snapchat message yet lol pic.twitter.com/FWdpadKOyl — (ง’̀-‘́)ง. (@kxysola) February 14, 2021

Loool snapchat didn’t even message me?????? pic.twitter.com/6zmsrt5wvB — durkio shan . (@shanyjamees) February 14, 2021

Me realising that even Snapchat won’t send me Valentine’s day message, ’cause mai ne usko block kiya hua hai. pic.twitter.com/a0sh9TAJiE — Burhan🏳️‍🌈⃠ (@burhanqureshii) February 14, 2021

Not even Team Snapchat will send me a Valentine’s snap 🤧 pic.twitter.com/yGdgP7lw4D — zane (@zjt53) February 14, 2021

Why isn’t Snapchat sending me a “happy valentine day” message pic.twitter.com/QBXVqQcbCj — desa (@littlemix_cured) February 14, 2021

Me waiting for team Snapchat to wish me happy Valentine’s Day pic.twitter.com/QIprGQljlZ — AJ Magnu (@aj_mag14) February 14, 2020

For those who did get the message, it was yet another subject for memes. After all, The Delayed Valentine’s Message had some weight.

Thought my crush sent me a snap but it was just Team Snapchat pic.twitter.com/jKPrOSFdvH — 𝒜 ☁️ (@KBenzegoat9) February 14, 2021

Yeah im nearing 30, never had a girlfriend, nor have any current prospects for my love life. But I just got a valentines day card from Team Snapchat. So tell me who the real winner is! — STANDIDO (@TheRealStandido) February 14, 2021

Me after I get my valentine’s message from team snapchat pic.twitter.com/6LHVCK6Dxy — 𝕯𝖊𝖒𝖎 (@_DDemiF) February 14, 2021

Team Snapchat’s always solid xxx happy v day 💗 pic.twitter.com/gwX7BJCJCR — kappa nay いや💚 (@amixnay) February 14, 2021