Google deals $76 million with French publishers- outlets infuriated, know why?

Alphabet Inc’s Google is now apparently okay with paying $76 million for the period of three years to 121 news publishers from France. Talking about the details, Even the terms have not yet been disclosed, The agreement between Google and the Alliance de la Presse d’information generale is announced.

Not surprisingly, this action infuriated several other French outlets, which claimed that this move was highly biased and unfair. Distributers in different nations will examine the French arrangement, the most prominent on the planet under Google’s new program to give remuneration to news bits utilized in the outcomes.

Google’s $76 million deal with French publishers leaves many outlets infuriated | #Infotech https://t.co/hJJn0sKa7T — ET Infotech News (@ETInfotechNews) February 14, 2021

#Google has agreed to pay $76 million over three years to a group of 121 French news publishers to end a more than year-long copyright spat.https://t.co/tugNhxsDbN — Hindustan Times Tech (@HTTech) February 13, 2021

Once again, the unintended consequence of regulating platforms to reduce their power gives them more. Now Google is in a position to decide which news organizations are helped (as it decides what must be forgotten and Facebook decides what is hate). https://t.co/6p2IwlnIua — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) February 13, 2021

A Google executive stated on Friday that-

a proposed Australian law to make digital platforms pay for news was unworkable and its proposed arbitration model was biased toward media businesses

Google Australia and New Zealand Managing Director Mel Silva further elaborated-

binding arbitration within the code could be a reasonable backstop — so long as the arbitration model is fair. However, the proposed arbitration model was skewed to the interests of one type of business only

What does twitter think about Google deal?