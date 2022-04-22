Snoop Dogg and his son Cordell Broadus will harvest ‘digital cannabis’. Users will be able to buy a limited number of digital weed farm non-fungible tokens. Celebrity-backed “mafia-themed” metaverse would debut the first Grow-and-Earn function.

According to insiders, the celebrity-backed “mafia-themed” metaverse would introduce the first Grow-and-Earn feature “via a huge array of utilities for corporate buildings and land.” Snoop Dogg-branded digital cannabis farm NFTs will be available, as well as some exclusive content from ChampMedici, Snoop Dogg’s son Cordell Broadus.

In the mafia-themed metaverse project MOBLAND, Snoop Dogg and his son Cordell Broadus will harvest ‘digital cannabis.’ Users will be able to buy a limited number of Snoop Dogg-branded digital weed farm non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as well as exclusive content from his son.

Snoop Dogg will work with MOBLAND to introduce digital cannabis plantations to the metaverse, according to a press release.

“NFT 1.0 is about individual character and item, NFT 2.0 is about land and real estate, and NFT 3.0 is about business and utility on top of the land and real estate,” according to a press statement. “We are thrilled to be working with the legendary Snoop Dogg to bring digital cannabis and widespread acceptance to the metaverse and GameFi 2.0.” “We’re looking for innovative ways to help the cannabis community.”

In addition to ChampMedici merchandise, a limited supply of Snoop Dogg-branded digital cannabis farm non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will be available. There will be a limited amount of Snoop Dogg-branded digital cannabis farm NFTs available, as well as some exclusive content from ChampMedici, Snoop Dogg’s son Cordell Broadus.

Mobland is a Mafia-War-themed metaverse in which participants take on the role of gangsters in their own mafia-style organization. Within the following two months, the metaverse will open its “business buildings.”

This is not Snoop Dogg’s first involvement with NFT. The well-known rapper has already teamed with several cryptocurrency companies and has numerous collections of his own. He released a set of eight music tracks called NFTs last month, with ApeCoin (APE) and Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) as the themes.

‘A Journey With The Dogg,’ produced in collaboration with Crypto.com, has been a huge success on NFTs. Snoop Dogg is also an avid OpenSea collector. He just provided 10,000 playable avatars for usage in the metaverse via The Sandbox.

