Snoop Dogg Joins Faze Clan

Snoop Dogg, one of the most popular rappers and media personalities, has officially joined FaZe Clan, the organization announced today. Entertainment icon Snoop Dogg will join FaZe Clan as a board member and content creator after it goes public later this year. Entertainment icon Snoop Dogg joins the FaZe Clan’s talent network of world-class players, influential content creators and personalities whose audiences extend beyond the gaming world. On Monday (March 7), FaZe Clan, “a digital lifestyle and multimedia platform powered by games and youth culture,” announced hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg as a new member of FaZe Clan’s talent pool and board of directors.

He’s been involved in several commercial ventures, including an app called Snoopify and Leafs by Snoop, a brand that offers cannabis products. According to Wealthy Gorilla, Snoop has a net worth of $150 million, making him one of the 30 richest rappers in the world.

The rapper will join the company’s board of directors following the completion of its merger with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. B Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. A press release from FaZe Clan reveals that Snoop will become one of the directors of FaZe Clan following the merger with BRPM, which will make FaZe a public company around the spring of 2022. As director of his board of directors, the rapper will ask him to help shape FaZe Clan when it goes public, sharing information about the entertainment industry and advice on new ventures in Web3 and gaming.