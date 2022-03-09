All You Know About 2022 First Apple Event

Apple a multinational technology company known for its iOS software has just held its first event of 2022 on the 8th of March. The Apple event came with so many surprises which we can’t wait to tell you. Firstly, Apple launched its third edition of the iPhone SE with 5G connectivity technology. The iPhone SE (2022) also features an improved rear camera but, it shares the same design that was introduced almost two years back.

Next, the most awaited edition that every Apple person is waiting for is here. iPad Air got launched at yesterday’s Apple event. This latest iPad uses a new M1 chip-Apple’s most powerful desktop chip yet. Apple claimed that iPad Air will be able to match iPad Pro’s performance, thanks to the M1 chip.

The last but not the least product that got announced in the press release is Mac Studio. It is a portable device that is believed to be present in two choices of either the M1 Max or the M1 Ultra. This product is to support your Mac to make it more fluent and efficient.

Apple events are one of the charms that everyone looks up to because as we know the fan base of Apple is all over the globe. As expected, Twitter got bombarded with #AppleEvent hashtags.

Before the event starts, Apple comes up with a very creative idea to gain people’s attention on Twitter. It introduced a new likes animation a week before the event on Twitter. So every time you like a tweet containing the tag in the official iOS Twitter app, the heart symbol will turn into a miniature version of the Apple logo matching the appearance of the event one, then back into the regular red heart. That’s proved to be one of the best ways to get on the top of the trending list.

Hitting like on an #AppleEvent tweet like this one again gives you a special animation! (Why don't more companies work with Twitter for these dope little Easter eggs) — 𝕁 𝕃𝕒𝕕𝕣𝕒𝕖 𓂀 (@j_ladrae) March 8, 2022

Arathorn, a Twitter user shares a meme on Apple to show how even a literal World War didn’t stop Apple to hold an event and launching new products in the market. The meme is to mock Apple company for their ignorance.

Another user, Jatin Kapadia, nothing just showing empty pockets that are searching on Google for Apple’s whole new collection of 2022 launches. That’s quite a of motivation also for people.

The new iPhone SE third edition is really not new because the design remains the same, but that’s just the outer beauty. The new SE has got the new 5G connectivity.

People are really excited about the latest press conference. This is also because of the good PR team of Apple that managed to trend #AppleEvent. Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple is doing wonders with every press release in the market. Apple has its critics but the fan following is more than that.

This engineer is one lab accident away from becoming a Marvel villain. 😂#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/NMyQFn0tSB — the ultimate 🅿️lug  (@OnlyFans____) March 8, 2022

Tech Lagi, another Twitter user, makes a meme on iPhone SE with the same belief that with the same design of iPhone SE how is it managing all the new features.