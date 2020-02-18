Some small town startups in India

Often startups are thought to be big cities thing where technology and innovation are omnipresent. We have always heard of people moving from small towns to metropolitan cities in search of better opportunities and jobs that could boost their careers. No doubt cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, and others are doing wonders when it comes to innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship. Some small-town startups are budding in small cities breaking all the rules and making a unique identity for themselves as well as for their hometowns. Certainly being in a metropolitan city like Delhi or Bangalore makes things easier for burgeoning entrepreneurs but there are bunch are small city startups that are making their presence felt. Despite being in non-innovative portions of our country these companies are surely breaking all the stereotypes and paving a way of success. A fifth of India’s startups are now found to be in small cities and towns that are now being counted are small startup hubs. There are many disadvantages to starting a company in a smaller town like lack of skilled labor, scarcity of relevant tech-friendly ecosystem and many others. Apart from all these deprivations indeed there are some perks of being situated in a smaller city including low-cost manpower, cheaper operating cost, and more affordable amenities. If you are just starting a company and don’t have a huge pile of money sitting next to you then these small towns could be the best possible destination for founding your company.

Prosoc

Based in: Kanpur

In 2015, IIT Kanpur alumnus Eshan Sadasivan founded Prosoc Innovators, a for-profit social enterprise that designs and develops innovative products and services in the fields of livelihood, education, agriculture, and healthcare, among others to empower people at the bottom of the pyramid. Currently, the startup offers DESKIT, a school bag that has attached a study table in it. With the help of DESKIT, students can sit in a good posture while studying and can write comfortably.

TechEagle Innovations

Based in: Lucknow

Founded in 2015 by IIT Kanpur alumnus, Vikram Singh, TechEagle Innovations is focused to make UAV more sophisticated and useful in our domestic life. In 2018 Techeagle was acquired by Zomato to help carry out drone-based delivery in India. It will help Zomato move towards advancing drone-based food delivery in India, by creating a hub-to-hub delivery network powered by hybrid multi-rotor drones.

Husk Power Systems

Based in: Patna

Husk Power Systems (HPS) provides locally-based (decentralized), low-cost mini-power plants and distribution solutions to electrify rural villages. The first HPS plant was established as an experiment in August 2007 in Tamkuha, Champaran, Bihar. The plant lit up, Tamkuha, which means “fog of darkness”, for the first time in its history. HPS was formally incorporated in 2008 and is based in Patna. HPS uses biomass gasification based proprietary electricity generation process, where it converts biomass waste such as rice husks into gas that powers a turbine to generate electricity. HPS distributes electricity directly to rural households and small businesses.

Booh

Based in: Sasaram

Founded by three friends, this startup is based in a very small town in Bihar. Booh is an eCommerce startup focused to make buying and giving gifts more emotional and unique. They strive to be a platform that could compose a gifting experience that clings to our memory with their unique and quirky gift collection available for everyone and every occasion. There are some big names in the gifting industry but with their unique gifting solution, this startup is hoping to change our gifting experience.