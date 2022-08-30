Sony Creates PlayStation Studios Mobile Division

As part of Sony’s move into mobile games, the company has created the PlayStation Studios Mobile Division, a separate entity from its console game development. According to a press release, the new group will be using both new PlayStation IPs as well as existing IPs to build PlayStation Studios mobile games. Savage Game Studios will be folded into the newly created PlayStation Studios Mobile division, which handles mobile games and is separated from its console teams.

The mobile-focused studio is already working on a new AAA live-service action mobile title that has yet to be announced, so it sounds as though PlayStation does not want to simply have a few established titles on the roster for its mobile games. We envision Savage Game Studios as the first of several mobile-focused acquisitions that Sony makes, platform holders, as it looks to actively develop its new division.

Sony said the day-to-day operations for Savage Game Studios, the mobile developer, would remain under the direction of the company’s leadership, so there would not be any structural changes, although the team would become a part of PlayStation Studios Mobile. PlayStation recently announced plans to buy Savage Game Studios, a mobile studio located in Finland and Germany that is currently working on triple-A games with a mobile service.

I’m thrilled to welcome Savage Game Studios. They join a new independent PlayStation Studios Mobile Division whose mission is to reach even more new players around the world. Michail and his team are already working on something great; I can’t wait until they can show you. https://t.co/61HpPOmFvs — Hermen Hulst (@hermenhulst) August 29, 2022

PlayStation Productions will act as the umbrella entity for the multinational conglomerate Sony Group Corporations’ first-party game development studios, including Naughty Dog, Insomniac, Santa Monica Studio, Media Molecule, and Guerrilla Games, and be used to trademark games developed by studios brought by Sony under a Work-for-hire arrangement.

In May of 2019, PlayStation launched PlayStation Productions, a production studio to tap into the company’s vast video game library for films and TV. We’ll see them play a major part in the future too as PlayStation has announced that a TV show based on Horizon is at the early stages of development at Netflix while a TV adaption of God Of War has been in active development at Amazon Prime Video.