Legendary Crests of Diablo Immortal Are Being Redesigned

Diablo Immortal Legendary Crests are going to receive a visual redesign that helps distinguish them from paid Legendary Crests of Eternity, an effort to resolve concerns over hidden monetization mechanics within Diablo Immortal. Players previously complained about paid eternal legendary crests bearing near-identical appearances to the less common legendary crests.

Additionally, new versions from the original era are available as a single item from in-game stores, and as such, some players felt they were being duped into purchasing the set with real-world cash, believing that they were getting Diablos eternal crest when the set in fact contained only the one piece from Legendary, an asymmetrical one which drops only allied gems, and no gems for trading.

To combat this, Blizzard is now reworking Legendary Crest icons, so that each has a more distinct shape and color, which should help players easily distinguish the legendaries from one another within the game, and prevent them from spending money on items that they actually do not want.

To help alleviate any confusion over crests in Diablo Immortal, Cheng said on Reddit that Blizzard Entertainment wants to ensure players know exactly what they are getting when making purchases, seeing them in their inventory, and using them in Elder Rift entrances.

Responding to a post in the game’s subreddit, Lead Designer Wyatt Cheng said that the team wanted to make sure the colors were distinct, but they were also changing the shape of Diablo Immortals Legendary Crests, so that players know exactly what they are getting when they make a purchase, too. He confirmed what appeared to be a reply to a post, saying that new art is being worked on by Blizzard that will help distinguish between the standard legendary crests.

A picture appeared of the Diablo Immortals’ three crests on Reddit, including one that appears to be the new, orange, standard legendary Crest art. In Diablo Immortal, the crest is one of the more crucial items to securing Legendary Gems, which are key components to building high-level builds for taking on dangerous dungeons.

We are also working on a Diablo Immortal Tier List that can help you decide what classes to play, the best Diablo Immortal builds, everything that is important to know about the best Diablo Immortal Legendary items for each class, and the information on how to get Diablo Immortal Legendary Gems and Crafting Legendary Gems without using a paid Everlasting Legendary Crest.