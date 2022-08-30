This article focuses on how to play Texas Hold’em. In Texas hold ’em, players are dealt two-hole cards face down, followed by community cards facing up. Players build their hands by selecting five of the best cards (their two-hole cards and five community cards) out of seven available. At showdown, players may choose any five cards of the seven available cards (two hole cards and five community cards) to build a better hand and win the pot.

At showdown, each player makes the best five-card poker hand he or she can with any combination of his or her own hole cards and the community cards. If two or more players have made it to the showdown, after the final community card has been dealt and all bets are completed, the only way to win the pot is by having the best-ranked five-card poker hand. Omaha Holdem is still played for the best of five-card hands, with players using two of their own cards and three community cards.

The dealer distributes five cards three at a time, then one more, then one more that all players may use to create all players’ best possible five-card hand. The dealer then gives each player an opening hand of two cards, face down.

Once revealed, players will compare three cards on the board to their starting hand, and the second betting round takes place. Next, the dealer will draw three board cards at once, which is called a flop. When a betting round is completed at the flop, a rotating dealer deals a facedown card followed by a faceup single card, also known as a turn.

First, the dealer burns one card (takes it out of play), then deals the top three cards, face-up. The first player to act is the first player left over from the dealer, who is spinning. The first player to act may choose to check or to bet; since there has been no betting, the calls are free. After the Dealer has dealt each person two cards, players in order from right blind have the choice of folding, calling, or raising their prior bet. The player immediately left of the dealer button in the Small Blind gets the first card, then the dealer passes cards across the table in clockwise order from player to player, until everyone has received their two starting cards.

The dealer begins each hand by dealing two opening cards to each player, starting with the player in the small blind seat. During a hold em game, seven cards are dealt, including the two private hole cards and five suited cards placed on a chessboard across the center of the table. In Holdem, the player can make the best possible five-card poker hand using any combination of these five cards, using zero, one, or both of his or her own private hole cards.