Sony Expected To End New PS4 Game Releases By 2025

Sony recently gave an Investor Briefing where they reported they will be discontinuing the creation of PS4 titles in 2025. As reported by IGN, PlayStation’s recent announcement is that it plans to completely discontinue the PS4 new releases by 2025.

If Sony does indeed continue offering PS4 titles from first-party developers through 2025, this would represent a full five years of PS5 aftermarket support, longer than in any console generation before it. The PS4 has been such a success for Sony, that they are keeping the console going longer than most expected.

Stopping development on the PS4 would likely result in a considerably slower profit margin, as a lot of people are really struggling to buy the PS5, however, the company is giving this first priority in order to get past that problem before 2025. Currently, first-party games from Sony are still supported on PS4, however, that could end by 2025. The PS5 has been doing great, but clearly, a large portion of the PlayStations userbase is still on PS4, and as such, Sony has continued catering to those who are not ready to make the leap.

Sony has announced half of its many PlayStation titles will come to PC and mobile devices by 2025. At Sony’s recent investor’s conference, Sony Interactive Entertainment chairman Jim Ryan revealed Sony is targeting to have half its games available on PC by 2025. President Jim Ryan will further point out that Sony Interactive Entertainment has plans for 12 Live Service titles on PlayStation and/or PC before the end of the fiscal year 2025.

Sony has described its plans going forward, including two new games coming to Live Service before March, with a 50/50 split between new and existing IPs. In its latest investors’ presentation, Sony discussed, alongside its plans for the next few years of live service titles and PC and mobile releases, investments into new franchises — investments that, according to the company, will grow significantly.

As translated and reported by VGC News, Chairman Jim Ryan said Sony Interactive Entertainment has two currently planned live service titles to release before the end of the fiscal year which would be March 2023. Sony had previously committed to releasing 10 first-party games on live services before 2026, but PlayStation chief Jim Ryan was already talking about 12. PlayStation boss Jim Ryan made the revelations at Thursday’s company briefing, where he also revealed Sony has two new, undeclared Live Service games slated to release during the upcoming fiscal year, which ends March 2023. The games are set for a mid-2019 launch and will launch sometime during the next fiscal year, which ends in March 2023.

PC and mobile games are set to account for nearly half of the total games released on PlayStation through 2025, Sony said at its most recent investor conference. During Sonys 2022 business segment briefing, SIE chief executive Jim Ryan confirmed PlayStation is targeting almost half its new games for PC and mobile for 2025.

The move to put many of PlayStations titles onto a wider variety of platforms is smart given the way Sony wants to transition away from their last-gen hardware, and current-gen consoles are still proven difficult for a large number of fans, something which has probably played a role in Ryans plans. Sony has made significant games released on both PS4 and PlayStation 5 since, as was the case with Horizon Zero Dawn and Gods of War Ragnarok, which were supposed to be compatible with both platforms as well. The clear message is that Sony plans on not having any first-party releases on PlayStation 4 until sometime in the late 2025 financial year. PS4 releases will completely be eliminated by 2025, with PlayStation focused on PS5, PC, and mobile.