PS5 Supply Issues May Continue Until 2024

Sony says that PS5 demand is much higher for the PlayStation 5 than it was for the PS4 at this same stage in its lifecycle, but that the new platform is not able yet to keep up with sales for PS4 due to the continued supply issues. Sony has made no secret that it is struggling with PS5 supply, and has warned investors on multiple occasions that sales for PS5 are falling short of those of PS4 in comparable periods of time in the console’s lifecycle.

Chip shortages are impacting every electronics industry around the world, and the Intel CEO does not expect things to get better until 2024. In a new interview on CNBC’s Data Check, the Intel CEO updated his forecast, now expecting that global shortages in semiconductors will continue into 2024. The CEO of Intel had earlier told CNBC he expected that a problem causing manufacturing issues and shortages of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and the graphics cards in Xbox would not be resolved until 2023.

