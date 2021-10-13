Sony is giving away 3 free games to PSVR fans

This month, Sony gives three PlayStation VR games free to PS Plus subscribers to mark the fifth anniversary of the PSVR. In a post on the PlayStation Blog, the company announced that PlayStation Plus members will be able to receive their hands on the free games in November. For the birthday, Sony has also revealed how to play PSVR games at any time.

Sony also announced the 5 most played PSVR games of all time and the list is kinda expected.

Rec Room

Beat Saber

PlayStation VR Worlds

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

Resident Evil 7 biohazard

It’s good that we’ve figured out the details so you can find out what giveaways are available for PlayStation VR games that you’ve missed or are unlucky in the past few months. If you speculate on which games Sony has given away, there have been 12 Playstation VR games on PlayStation VR so far and most of them are cross-platform titles that can be played on both PS4 and PSVR.

PlayStation fans are always excited about the free games they get with every PS Plus monthly subscription, and next month is no different. PS4 and PS5 owners still have time this month to pick up a few free PS games, but many already are excited by what’s coming next month. Sony has proven that it is willing to do anything to make the PlayStation Plus even better and in this sense the complete wishlist for the free game PlayStation Plus for November 2021.