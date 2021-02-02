Sony PlayStation 5 now available in India, starts at INR 39,990

Finally, the much-awaited Sony PlayStation 5 is now available for sale in India after months of waiting and series of pre-bookings.

The next-generation gaming console by Sony has been the talk of the town for quite some time now and ever since its launch back on November 2020, the PlayStation 5 have been out of stocks. In India, the pre-orders started and the units were sold within seconds. Some e-commerce platforms took pre-orders by could not deliver the products.

The demand for Sony’s PlayStation 5 has been skyrocketing since its launch but the company has affirmatively not been able to deliver the consoles on time. The reason behind this delay is the disruption in the supply chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the digital edition of the PS5 that comes without the disk drive costs INR 39,990 and the standard edition of the console is priced at Rs 10,000 more at INR 49,990. There is absolutely no difference between the two models except that the Standard version of the PlayStation5 will give users the ability to run Blu-rays and DVDs on their consoles. As mentioned in several reports and reviews, there is absolutely no difference in performance between the two models.

The new updated design of the PlayStation 5 is a major improvement than its predecessors and is also taller than its rival Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. The taller console can be kept both vertically and horizontally depending upon a user’s choice.

Other than this, the performance and graphics on the console are much better in specifications than the PlayStation 4. The latest generation gaming console is equipped with a custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU which is clocked at a variable frequency of 3.5GHz, as mentioned in a report by The Indian Express. Speaking about the graphics, the GPU of the PS5 is based on AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture. 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and a customised 825GB SSD offers a super-fast and smooth gameplay experience.

According to several reviews, users are praising the much cleaner and smoother User Interface which allows browsing through games and media efficiently. One important feature of Sony’s new PlayStation 5 is that it is a backward-compatible system. This means that users will be able to play their favourite PlayStation 4 games on their new consoles with proper compatibility.

Most popular games on the PlayStation 5 according to a survey includes Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Spider-Man Miles Morales and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

