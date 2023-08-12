Sony Playstation 5 Receives Major Price Drop on Walmart and Amazon

When it comes to thinking about getting a new PlayStation, the only brand which pops in our mind is SONY, well for a few Microsoft for their Xbox series. But, Sony is among the brands that have been leading the gaming console markets for a long time, and even today, their new Sony PlayStation 5 has been among the leading gaming consoles you can ever get.

Sony PlayStation 5 has been around for a few years since its release back in 2020, despite facing delays in production during the COVID-19 pandemic, in today’s date Sony’s new PlayStation has been among best-selling gaming consoles.

However, if you are someone who has been looking to get a new PlayStation, then this might be the right time for you as now you will be able to get one PlayStation 5 for a lowered pricing where now you can avail a direct price slahs of upto $50, it’s first big discount you can claim for a new Sony PlayStation 5.

Sony Playstation 5 Is Now Selling for $50 Price Slash

If you are someone who has been looking to get a new Sony PlayStation 5, then right now you will be able to get a new gaming console for a great pricing tag during this sale, where now you will be able to buy a new PlayStation 5 Gaming Console via Walmart for a great discount.

Is the offer only valid for Walmart? Well, if Walmart is not available in your location but infact you can avail of the same discount for the Sony PlayStation 5 Gaming Console on Amazon as well.

Talking more about the discounts, here it’s been said that the new gaming console which is now selling for a discounted price is the Physical Disc Edition. The final pricing of the PlayStation 5 is now selling for a lowered ever price tag of just $449.

If you are someone who has been looking to get a new PlayStation 5 Gaming Console then you can also get in hands with new games where you will be also getting new gaming titles including Remnant 2, Street Fighter 6, and Hogwarts Legacy. Talking about the sale, right now the sale will be live till 19th of August this year.

Sony Playstation 5 – What Does It Feature?

Talking about the feature side, then now you will be able to get in hands with a new gaming console Sony has taken the innovation and design to a new extent and this new PlayStation comes with a new futuristic design combined with great and powerful hardware.

The combination of great hardware and design not only makes the gaming console quite improved in terms of the latest gaming consoles from Microsoft but infact also takes an edge over its previously released PlayStation 4 models too.

The PlayStation 5 now getting support for SSD storage which will be helping you retrieve data much faster than HDD storage.

Also, the new gaming consoles will be coming with an improved graphical performance where you will be getting an improvement in terms of shadows, reflections, and also lay of rights! You will be able to notice these changes in playing titles like Assassin’s Creed and Red Redemption.

Also, the new gaming console will be coming with the support for 4K TV and also the new gaming console will be offering a must smoother gaming for up to 120FPS and now you also get a faster refresh rate of up to 120Hz. However, the peak resolution supported by the PlayStation is 8K resolution.

The new PlayStation also comes with the support for a great overall audio output where you will be getting the support for the latest 3D AudioTech out of the box.

