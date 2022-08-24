Apple finally started its Self-Repair Service for its MacBook lineups

Apple has been working towards bringing more self-repair programs to make its program more reliable for the users to self-repair their Apple products which also includes iPhones previously and now they have started this service for MacBooks too.

However, with this new self-repair program, the users will now be able to self-repair their MacBooks, and also Apple will be working towards availing all of the genuine parts and service tools that will be required for these MacBooks.

Giving a start to this program, Apple has said it has already unveiled all such related resources and also original part and repair tools required for its new MacBook Air and also MacBook Pro lineup coming with M1 chipset onboard. Let’s know more about this self-repairing program:

Apple Self Repair Service extended to MacBook

As we mentioned now, Apple has extended its support for self-repairing starting from its iPhones and iPads and now to its MacBook lineup too.

Although the repairing service is now only availed for M1 models soon it’s been expected to expand the service furthermore.

To get your MacBook repaired, you can also get a premium Apple tools kit which will is handy to use. This new kit by Apple comes with a price tag or rent amount which will be applicable for one-time use for just $49 which converted to INR makes around $3920.

Also, Apple will be supplying new original parts for these MacBooks too in order to replace them with the damaged parts.

This new self-repair service was brought by Apple as a part of Cupertino’s giant new policies which will be abiding by the Right to Repair regulations within the US and also this service is said to expand to a few parts of Europe too.

Self Repair Programs becoming a trend now!

It’s not only Apple but many other popular manufacturers like Google and Samsung that have also shown their interest in this new initiative which will abide by this new rule of self-repair and can also make a visible impact too.

Soon many other manufacturing brands are also expected to get started with this initiative which will be making it handy for the users to main their products.

Will this initiative expand to India?

If we go by the latest report, it’s been said that this new self-repair program is more likely to make its way to India somewhere soon in the coming says.

However, we will be updating you with more confirmed updates as Apple starts rolling out this initiative within the country. Until that, stay tuned with us on TechStory to get more updates about it.