PlayStation fans, get ready because it looks like the gaming future will grow much brighter! Sony has submitted a patent application for a next-generation DualSense controller that would allow it to light up its analog sticks, shoulder triggers, and buttons to provide you with gaming cues. How about a controller that makes me feel everything?

Imagine being trapped in a boss battle with your fingers clicking away furiously to have the controller save you.

The recently filed patent describes a system that tracks your performance and anticipates when you might need a little prod in the right direction. It then deftly illuminates the matching triggers or buttons to point you toward that winning action.

But there’s still more! This future controller may completely replace the touchpad with a touchscreen. In addition to providing button tips, this multi-functional display can spell them out for more clarity.

That means you can now have easy-to-understand instructions at your fingertips rather than having to interpret mysterious symbols.

New Sony DualSense Controller – Just a Patent?

Although this patent is undoubtedly thrilling, it’s crucial to remember that patents don’t always ensure product launches. Each year, Sony files hundreds of them, some of which have yet to be opened. However, the fact that they’re even thinking about implementing such cutting-edge capabilities demonstrates their dedication to enhancing everyone’s access to and immersion in gaming.

Button illumination is a concept that has been explored previously. For years, Razer keyboards have been emphasizing keybindings with programmable color schemes. But Sony’s design is unique because the AI brain controls the light display. The controller has your built-in gaming coach, who anticipates your needs and gently mentors you over the most challenging obstacles.

So, Should You Start Saving Up for this DualSense?

Gamers, calm down. Sony may opt not to include this technology in the next DualSense version, even if they want to go with it. Recall that patents often take years to become real goods, and the present controller is still relatively new.

Also Read: U.S Commerce Secretary Warns NVIDIA about bypassing restrictions

But One Thing’s for Sure: The Future of Gaming is Bright

Whether this AI-powered hint system is implemented or not, Sony is undoubtedly expanding the possibilities for a controller.

They’re always coming up with new ideas and improving our gaming experiences. And who knows, maybe not too far off, we’ll all be facing off against virtual dragons, and our controllers, which shine like little suns and lead us to victory, will be our guides.

So, PlayStation enthusiasts, keep an eye out for this. Gaming has a much better future than you ever could have anticipated, and it may be right around the corner.

Also Read: The best tech to use while you game

Conclusion

Within the dynamic realm of video games, Sony is hinting at what may turn out to be a highly immersive future.

The patent for the next-generation DualSense controller is the light at the end of the gaming tunnel! Imagine your controller coming to life, directing you through a boss battle’s maze-like stages, and reacting to every move you make like a personal gaming master.

But it’s not just about bright lights here. Sony’s invention is an artificial intelligence system that monitors your performance and forecasts when you’ll need that extra push to win.

The shoulder triggers, buttons and analog sticks turn into dynamic signals that show the way to success. It’s similar to carrying around a very powerful, quiet gaming coach in your palm.

But there’s still more! With the introduction of a touchscreen, Sony may be saying goodbye to the touchpad and transforming your controller into a miniature command center.

The controller of the future can decode instructions for you, eliminating the need for you to read strange symbols and offering a visually appealing and very intuitive gaming experience.

SOURCE