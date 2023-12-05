OnePlus is getting ready for tomorrow, December 5, to be the debut date of its newest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 12. Fans are thrilled and anxious to learn more about the smartphone because the firm has been teasing some of its main characteristics and features on Weibo before to its official launch.

OnePlus 12 Series – Latest Leaks and Rumors

A significant increase in RAM is among the OnePlus 12’s most noteworthy features. The top-end model will include an incredible 24GB of RAM, making it a genuine multitasking powerhouse, while base models may start with a reasonable 8GB or 16GB.

Comparing this to the OnePlus 11, which had a maximum RAM capacity of 16GB, is a big improvement.

That’s not all, though. Additionally, OnePlus is including a larger battery this time. In contrast to its predecessor’s 5,000mAh battery, the OnePlus 12 will have a 5,400mAh battery.

Together with the company’s continuous updates to its OxygenOS software, this should result in longer battery life, allowing you to continue working and having fun.

Who could overlook the issue of charging speeds? With the OnePlus 12, OnePlus is reintroducing its renowned 100W wired charging, so you can easily charge your phone even on the busiest of days.

Additionally, the business is bringing back its 50W wireless charging feature, which debuted on the 2020 OnePlus 8 Pro. This implies that you will have the option to select wired or wireless charging based on what best suits your requirements and convenience.

Speaking of cameras, it’s said that the OnePlus 12 will come equipped with a 3x periscope telephoto lens on a “4th-Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile”. Although specifics are currently lacking, the ongoing collaboration with Hasselblad should result in notable enhancements in terms of image quality, color accuracy, and low-light performance.

OnePlus 12: A Sneak Peek at the Global Variant

OnePlus has given some indications about what to anticipate from the worldwide version of the OnePlus 12, even if the official launch tomorrow is mostly focused on the Chinese market.

The “4th-Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile” and 50W wireless charging are confirmed to be included via a US teaser website. This implies that the essential elements and experiences will probably not change much between locations, with the exception of little adjustments to suit local tastes.

More to Come: The Official Unveiling Awaits

With so many intriguing rumors and teases, December 5th’s official OnePlus 12 announcement seems set to be a historic day.

Finally, a comprehensive summary of all the specifications, costs, and availability data for the Chinese and international versions will be provided. Fans of OnePlus should mark their calendars because the era of quick and potent smartphones is nearly upon us!

Conclusion

The OnePlus 12, which offers notable improvements in important areas like RAM, battery, charging speeds, and cameras, is looking like a suitable successor to the OnePlus 11.

The OnePlus 12 appears to be well-positioned to satisfy the needs of both heavy users and casual smartphone fans because to its emphasis on performance, convenience, and excellent photography.

Regardless of your level of OnePlus fandom or your desire for a feature-rich flagship phone, the OnePlus 12 is unquestionably a smartphone to watch.

