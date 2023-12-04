In response to recent restrictions imposed by the US government on the export of advanced chips, NVIDIA, a prominent player in the graphics processing unit (GPU) industry, is proactively devising strategies to navigate these challenges. The company, known for its groundbreaking hardware solutions, is gearing up to introduce a new series of GPUs tailored for High-Performance Computing (HPC) and gaming. Among the notable entries are the HGX H20 and the highly anticipated GeForce RTX 4090D graphics card.

Cautionary Words from US Commerce Secretary

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo recently addressed NVIDIA in an interview with Fortune. She issued a cautionary statement regarding potential redesigns of previously prohibited chips. Raimondo expressed concerns that any such attempts could prompt additional restrictions. While the Commerce Secretary did not explicitly specify the targeted product, it is noteworthy that all NVIDIA RTX series devices incorporate Tensor cores, which provide vital technical support for artificial intelligence workloads. Raimondo emphasized her stance: “If you redesign a chip around a particular cut line that enables them to do AI, I’m going to control it the very next day.”

Navigating the Timeline of NVIDIA vs. US Sanctions

A timeline of events highlights the ongoing struggle between NVIDIA and US sanctions:

– August 2022: The US imposes restrictions on A100/H100.

– November 2022: NVIDIA introduces A800/H800 as an alternative for China.

– October 2023:The US imposes restrictions on H800/RTX4090.

– November 2023: NVIDIA responds by launching HGX H20, L20, and L2.

– December 2023: NVIDIA prepares to launch RTX 4090D.

Adapting to Sanctions: A Strategic Timeline

Facing limitations on shipping its H100/A100 HPC accelerators to specific countries, including China, due to the initial wave of sanctions in August 2022, NVIDIA swiftly introduced the H800/A800 chips as a viable alternative. However, these chips eventually faced their own ban. In response to the evolving regulatory landscape, NVIDIA strategically redirected shipments of these products to Western countries.

Simultaneously, the company is unveiling a new lineup of chips—HGX H20, L20, and L2—designed to align with and overcome the continually changing restrictions. This strategic move signifies NVIDIA’s commitment to navigating the intricate dynamics of export regulations while ensuring the availability of cutting-edge hardware solutions.

RTX 4090: Adherence to Regulations and Innovation

NVIDIA’s RTX 4090 GPU, known for its gaming prowess was also listed among high-performance accelerators generating over 4800 Tera Operations Per Second (TOPS) of compute power. To counter that, NVIDIA is actively developing the RTX 4090D to comply with the latest regulations. This variant is specifically designed to adhere to restrictions and is intended exclusively for the Chinese market.

NVIDIA’s Proactive Stance in a Shifting Landscape

NVIDIA’s proactive approach in addressing export restrictions underscores its commitment to innovation and adaptability in the face of a rapidly changing global landscape. The strategic moves, including developing compliant GPUs and redirecting product shipments, showcase the company’s resilience and determination to maintain a strong foothold in the international market. As the technology industry grapples with geopolitical complexities, NVIDIA’s ability to pivot and evolve positions it as a key player in shaping the future of advanced computing and graphics technology.