Sony Wants To Bring ‘Popular’ Playstation Game Franchises To Phones

It is not difficult to know why Sony is banking on mobile phones, as portable games can make the PlayStation brand accessible to a much wider audience. PlayStation clearly sees this as a missed opportunity and wants to carve out its own place in the mobile market. It makes sense that PlayStation wants to enter this mobile gaming business, given that it is a billion-dollar industry, and the job advertisement suggests that they are willing to invest valuable resources to expand their presence in it.

Sony, on the other hand, is sticking to its previous strategy of only playing exclusive PS5 games on the console itself. Sony offers remote play features for the PS5 as an option on its mobile devices, allowing you to stream some of its games to your PC or Mac in addition to Android.

Interestingly, Sony has also used PlayStation Mobile to release PlayStation games on computers, such as Go Rapture and Gone to the Raptures, as seen earlier this year. Sony has expressed interest in porting games from the PC to the Mobile devices, according to a report in the New York Times last week.

The company has long tried to integrate PlayStation brands into phones, with too little success. Apart from a small number of games, Sony’s most famous venture was PlayStation Play, a premier PlayStation phone that failed commercially. Frogger, which has been successful on platforms such as Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation 4, as well as the PlayStation Vita.

The PlayStation 5 will define the next gaming era, but Sony is also determined to make it an entertainment powerhouse. Sony’s plans to deliver big games to its beloved franchises in the future are similar to how it approached the PS4.

It would not only be perfect for modern PlayStation phones; Sony could very easily bring some of its most popular (and, dare we say, most popular) games to the platform.

Sony wants its best games to be played for many years to come, as long as they are not too old, and there is no doubt about that. Do you think the Vita will appeal to the core consumer, or does the future of PS Vita lie in the hands of a new generation of players who are limited in scope?

Let me know what your thought On Sony targeting the mobile market and hit the like if you enjoyed the story.