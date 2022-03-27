Sony’s PlayStation Game Pass-Style Service Will Reportedly Be Revealed Next Week

Sony has yet to announce its new subscription service, but new rumors indicate that PlayStation Game Pass will be introduced as early as next week. A new Bloomberg report says Sony will be introducing its Game Pass-like subscription service for PlayStation consoles next week, codenamed Spartacus. The new subscription service will reportedly allow PlayStation owners to pay a monthly fee to access a catalog of modern and classic games. Like Xbox Game Pass, its new subscription gaming service will combine existing PlayStation services into a single end-to-end service with tiered offerings.

The service will reportedly combine two of PlayStation’s current offerings, PS Now and PS Plus, and is a three-tier service offering access to PlayStation’s vast library of games. Based on a new Bloomberg report, it looks like the Sony Game Pass competitor will be similar to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in that it gives PlayStation players the best value for their money. Sony is reportedly planning to announce a service next week that will compete with Microsoft Game Pass that could bring the “console wars” into a new era of Microsoft Game Pass subscriptions.

PlayStation also took note of Game Pass and how it encouraged gamers to opt for Xbox Series X | S of this generation as its main console on the PS 5. The eyeing looks like an attempt to catapult the Sony PlayStation into competition with the Xbox Game Service Pass. which has over 18 million subscribers and an Ultimate tier that includes the benefits of Xbox Live multiplayer. Unfortunately, there’s a big key difference between Game Pass and its rival Game Pass worth pointing out here; larger PlayStation games will not be available on the first day of the new service.

Spartacus will reportedly feature multiple tiers for members, offering Game Pass-style samples of current-gen games and an assortment of titles from the PlayStation catalog, potentially including titles for the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation Portable. According to Sony internal documents seen by Bloomberg, a monthly fee for this new subscription will give players unlimited access to a library of both modern and classic PlayStation games.

Sony is finalizing a new PlayStation subscription designed to provide the platform with its own Xbox Game Pass-style service, which is expected to launch tentatively in spring. As Jeff Grubb said on his show about the giant bomb, the PlayStation Spartacus, available for PS4 and PS5, will be split into three tiers, apparently called Essential ($10 per month), Extra, and Premium. The service, first rumored in late 2021, will reportedly combine two of Sony’s current subscription services, PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus, with multiple layers of service offering access to a variety of games, modern and classic consoles.