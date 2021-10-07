Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds by Anker launched supporting high-quality LDAC audio

The new $169.99 Liberty 3 Pros from Anker’s Soundcore brand are the company’s premier true wireless earbuds. The earbuds and their slider-style charging case resemble the Liberty 2 Pros, but the buds are 30% smaller and include an “air pressure release structure” in their wingtips for enhanced comfort.

Anker has made more substantial changes to the features available: the new earbuds contain active noise canceling, which you’d expect at this price, and the “HearID ANC” technology has been tuned for efficiency and comfort. According to Anker, the ANC level automatically adjusts to the surroundings by monitoring outside ambient noise as well as in-ear pressure.

The Liberty 3 Pros’ dual-driver acoustic architecture has been enhanced, and these earbuds, like Sony’s WF-1000XM4s, provide improved audio quality owing to their compatibility for the LDAC codec. There aren’t many wireless earbuds that support LDAC (aptX HD is more popular), so perhaps this is the start of a trend. Codecs such as AAC and SBC are also supported.

The charging case supports wireless charging, and Anker claims that the earbuds can provide up to six hours of continuous playing with ANC activated or eight hours without it. The case holds an extra 24 or 32 hours, depending on the model. Anker claims that if you connect in and charge the earphones via USB-C for 15 minutes, you’ll get three hours of listening.

The Liberty 3 Pros will be available in four distinct colors: black, white, silver, grey, and purple. They’re IPX4 rated for water and perspiration resistance, and they offer three distinct transparency settings for when you need to be aware of your surroundings. The new buds are available for purchase beginning today.

Becca tested the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pros earlier this year, which feature a more AirPods-like design and cost $130. They’re a highly competitive product for the asking price, as is frequently the case with Anker. However, with the Liberty 3 Pros priced significantly more, Anker will be competing with a plethora of viable options.

Also Read: