How to hide mobile number on Telegram

Telegram is an instant messaging software that asks you to join up with your phone number. Telegram is a famous cross-platform messaging software that is popular due to its increased privacy and encryption capabilities, as well as support for big group chat features. It also has no links to other social media platforms (for example, both Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp are owned by Facebook), which may appeal to certain users.

End-to-end encryption is Telegram’s trademark feature, however it’s crucial to note that not every communication within Telegram is encrypted. Client-to-server encryption is used for most communications, which is less secure than end-to-end but allows you to access your Telegram chats from other devices, including the web.

The software is cross-platform, including versions for iOS, Android, Windows, Mac OS X, and Linux. Telegram may also be accessed using a web browser.

Despite being an end-to-end encrypted platform, it comes with a slew of extra features and security choices that help users protect their privacy even more. One of them is concealing personal information such as a phone number.

Strangers will be unable to obtain your registered phone number if you hide your phone number, which might lead to online fraud or harassment.

Make sure you’re running the latest version of Telegram and have an active internet connection before going to the Settings to hide your registered phone number from other users.

: Next, go to Settings and select ‘Privacy and Security.’ The Privacy tab is included under this option, and it allows you to choose who may see different components such as your profile photo, last seen status, and more. Step 3: Select the ‘Nobody’ or ‘My Contacts’ option from the Phone Number menu. Choose ‘Nobody’ if you desire total privacy. If you want to make your phone number available to those who are already in your contacts, you may change the equivalent option to ‘My Contacts.’

Users may modify the private status of additional items including their profile image, last seen, and online status in addition to their contact number. The Privacy Settings area is where you can make all of these adjustments.