South Korea prevents North Korea to hack COVID Vaccine makers

South Korea prevented North Korea’s attempt to hack COVID Vaccine makers it said on Friday. There are no reports on which companies were targeted by the hackers backed by Russia and North Korea. But, a representative of the parliamentary Intelligence committee said that the hacking attempts were not successful.

More about the attack

Microsoft reported that the hackers backed by the Russian and North Korean government attempted to get into the systems of 7 pharma companies. Along with that, they also try to access the record of the vaccine researchers from Canada, India, the US, France, and South Korea. These attacks show the unreasonable thinking that Kim Jong Um has been showing due to the COVID paranoia.

The motive behind the entire thing

There are a lot of things that Kim Jong Um has already done that can be easily termed as unjustifiable. This includes banning salt production and even fishing as he suspects that the seawater might be contaminated. He has even stranded 110,000 tons of rice from China under the same suspicion. This was the main reason that North Korea might have hired professionals to hack COVID Vaccine makers.

An important thing to note is that if North Korea continues to do such a thing, then the US might take strict action against them. As of now, since the hack was a failure whatever the motive was, it wasn’t successful.

What are your thoughts on the failed hack attempts by North Korea and Russia? Also, do you think such attempts made by the Russian and North Korean government make sense in any way? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Tesla plans on building ‘world’s largest battery plant’ in Berlin