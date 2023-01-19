South Korea to monitor crypto risks regularly with new tools

The financial regulator of South Korea plans to monitor crypto risks more regularly with new tools. This comes after the authorities realized the importance of risk management after the FTX collapse. South Korea’s regulators are of the opinion that the impact of crypto on the traditional financial markets is low now. However, in the future, it could increase quite a lot.

South Korea’s crypto monitoring tools

The FSS (Financial Supervisory Service) of South Korea is working to develop tools for monitoring crypto and inspecting its associated risks. This information was reported by the FSS governor Lee Bok-Hyun in a recent conference. The conference discussed the connection between crypto markets and traditional finance markets. He also said that the FSS is working on various initiatives for the risk management of crypto in 2023.

The problem with risk management is that it requires a lot of data. However, currently, the authorities lack the information and any reliable data source despite knowing that crypto and traditional markets will be tightly linked in the future. So, the focus is on securing information or data that will help in risk management.

For the same, the authorities plan to bring laws that will make companies disclose their crypto-related information. It could be things like assets they are holding, liabilities, and more. Transparency is the only thing that can easily solve the customer risk problem of the crypto market.

The impact of crypto on the traditional market

Crypto markets are still in a nascent stage, and this is why there is a lot of instability. Overall, this has affected the industry and also the investors that are involved with crypto. The direct impact of this on traditional finance markets isn’t as much, but as the crypto markets grow, they will impact the financial stability of these markets even more.

The way markets behave right now is slowly getting more correlated, and financial regulators from all across the globe have even pointed this out. So, regulating the markets is becoming essential. In fact, this is the reason why Japan said that regulators should start crypto companies like banks.

