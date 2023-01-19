Apple iPhone 15 Pricing Leaked – Pro Models To Get A Price Hike

The year 2023 will be the year when we will get to see the new iPhone series, which will be the iPhone 15 series. If you have been thinking about what this new iPhone 15 series will be featuring and what will be the launched pricing of the smartphone. Then, here we have got you covered with everything you need to know.

According to a recent leak on the Apple iPhone 15 series, Weibo is a well-known source of information. It claims that we will learn more about the cost of new Apple iPhone 15 series and that the Pro models would be more expensive than the previously released Pro models.

Why is there a pricing difference between the Apple iPhone 15 series models? Here, it is said that Apple has been developing techniques to create a significant distinction between non-pro and pro models. Let’s examine in detail the specifications and cost of the new Apple iPhone 15 series.

Apple iPhone 15 Series – What’s the price difference?

According to a recent revelation from a well-known source named Forbes, there will be a huge price difference of $300 between the new iPhone Prom variants and the standard iPhone models.

Additionally, the cost will be altered here, particularly for the Pro versions, while the normal iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be released at a price that is comparable to that of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

What will be the pricing of the new Apple iPhone 15 Series?

As per reports, it’s been said that the pricing of the regular iPhone 15 series will be starting from $799 and then we might get to see a new Apple iPhone 15 Plus launched for the new pricing of $899.

If you are thinking about the pricing for the pro models, here it’s been speculated that the pricing for the Apple iPhone 15 Pro models will be seeing a price increase by $100.

With this, the final pricing for the Apple iPhone 15 Pro will be set to $1099 and then we will have the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max or the iPhone 15 Ultra whose pricing will be starting from $1,199.

What else can we expect from the new Apple iPhone 15 models?

As of now, it’s been said that Apple will be bringing the support for Dynamic Island to all the models from the non-pro to pro models too. Also, Apple will be adding support for 48MP main camera sensors onboard. However, this time, we might see Sony sensors which will probably be developed exclusively for iPhones.

Talking about the Pro models, here it’s been said that we will get to see a new improved chipset which is the new Apple Bionic A17 SoC, this chipset will be providing a greater upgrade in terms of battery and performance.