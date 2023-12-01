SpaceX, under the leadership of Elon Musk, has recently shared the pricing details for its latest Starlink dish, revealing a cost of $599. This disclosure emerged through an email invitation from the company, swiftly making its way to the public eye after a Reddit user shared a screenshot of the email. While the price aligns with the current Starlink hardware kit, encompassing the second-generation dish and a Gen 2 Wi-Fi router, some customers may find themselves disheartened, hoping for a potential reduction in cost.

Unveiling the New Standard Model

The freshly unveiled Starlink dish dubbed the “new standard” model, maintains parity with the existing pricing structure. Despite the absence of a price decrease, the new Starlink is engineered to satisfy tech heads as it comes bundled with a Gen 3 Wi-Fi 6 router. SpaceX intends to initiate the dish’s release by inviting a select group of users in the United States, gradually expanding to a broader audience.

Enhanced Features and Design

In an email invitation, SpaceX highlighted the improved features and design of the next-generation Starlink. Described as sleeker and more portable, the new dish boasts an elegant design compared to its predecessor. A significant addition to the package is the Gen 3 Wi-Fi 6 router, which promises enhanced range and speeds. However, the company did not provide specific details regarding speed improvements over older Starlink residential dish models.

Varied Responses Among Existing Subscribers

Among the existing Starlink subscriber base, individuals who have already invested in older hardware express reservations about the necessity to upgrade. Discussions on platforms like Reddit reveal mixed sentiments, with one user stating, “I really don’t see the need to upgrade for the vast majority of people.” Concerns surface regarding the increased size of the new dish, exceeding 3 inches in width, making it less convenient for storage and portability. Additionally, the absence of a self-rotating motor is noted, with the new design allowing the dish to lie flat against its built-in kickstand or a pole mount.

Anticipation for a Compact, Portable Starlink Dish

Despite the mixed reception, SpaceX is gearing up to launch a smaller, more portable Starlink dish. Expected to be roughly the size of a MacBook, this new dish obtained Federal Communications Commission (FCC) clearance in September. However, SpaceX has maintained a level of secrecy surrounding official details about the product, leaving potential customers intrigued about its specifications and features.

Wrapping Up

While the $599 price tag for the next-gen Starlink dish might appear steep to some consumers, SpaceX’s commitment to innovation is evident. The inclusion of the Gen 3 Wi-Fi 6 router, coupled with the promise of a more streamlined and portable design, may sway prospective buyers. As SpaceX gradually introduces the new dish to select users in the United States, the broader market eagerly awaits additional details on the smaller, portable Starlink dish. This compact solution could potentially cater to users seeking a more convenient connectivity option for their needs.