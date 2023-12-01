The vast and captivating world of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is teeming with various monsters and formidable foes, but none strike fear into the hearts of players quite like the Lynels. These majestic, yet deadly, lion centaurs come in five distinct variants, each presenting its own set of challenges. In this guide, we will delve into the world of Lynels, exploring their different types, where to find them, and most importantly, how to emerge victorious in combat.

Understanding Lynel Variants

Red-Maned Lynels (HP: 2000): The Red-Maned Lynel is the entry-level variant, and although the weakest among Lynels, it is by no means an easy opponent. Encountering one before acquiring adequate gear and skills can result in a swift defeat. However, brave players who successfully face these creatures will be rewarded with valuable loot, including Lynel Horns, Hooves, and Guts. Blue-Maned Lynels (HP: 3000): The Blue-Maned Lynel poses a greater challenge with increased health and superior gear. These Lynels appear after Link completes one divine beast, wielding the formidable Mighty Lynel equipment. Hunting them down becomes essential for players seeking to complete their compendium and acquire these powerful items. White-Maned Lynels (HP: 4000): White-Maned Lynels bring a new level of difficulty to the table. With enhanced HP, more powerful weapons, and new attacks, they demand a higher level of skill from players. Successfully facing off against a White-Maned Lynel rewards players with the coveted Savage Lynel Sword, Spear, Crusher, Shield, and Bow. Silver-Maned Lynels (HP: 5000): As the most challenging Lynel type in a player’s initial playthrough, the Silver-Maned Lynel presents a formidable adversary. Despite dropping the Savage Lynel gear, the real reward lies in the rare gem drops, including Topazes, Rubies, Sapphires, Diamonds, and Star Fragments. Overcoming these tough foes is a testament to a player’s skill and determination. Gold-Maned Lynels (HP: 7500): The apex predators of Hyrule, Gold-Maned Lynels, only appear in Master Mode, offering the ultimate challenge for experienced players. Facing these behemoths requires top-tier equipment and exceptional combat skills. The rewards, including the best Lynel gear in the game, make the battle against Gold-Maned Lynels a true test of a player’s prowess.

Finding Lynels in Hyrule

Navigating the vast expanse of Hyrule to locate Lynels can be a daunting task. However, several key locations increase the likelihood of encountering these formidable foes:

Tabantha Bridge Stable

Coliseum Ruins

Oseira Plains

Nautelle Wetlands

Kamah Plateau

Ploymus Mountain

Lanayru Road – East Gate

It’s crucial to exercise caution when venturing into these areas, especially in the early stages of the game. Lynels can deliver devastating blows, making preparation and strategy essential for survival.

Mastering Lynel Combat

Facing a Lynel is no small feat, requiring players to hone their combat skills and adopt effective strategies. Here’s a step-by-step guide to tackling these formidable foes:

Equip Proper Gear: Stock up on high-damage swords, powerful bows with shock arrows, upgraded armor, and healing meals. Upgrade Stasis runes to freeze Lynels momentarily, providing crucial openings in battle. Close-Range Combat: Engage Lynels in close-quarters combat. Freeze them using Stasis+, shoot them in the face with arrows, then mount them and deliver powerful strikes. Repeat this process, utilizing shock arrows to stall the Lynel and create a rhythm in the battle. Ranged Battle Caution: Avoid engaging in a ranged battle, as Lynels are highly mobile and can unleash devastating ranged attacks. Getting up close and personal is the key to success. Exploit Damage Windows: Dodge and block effectively, utilizing flurry attacks to inflict significant damage. Players who have defeated divine beasts can use Urbosa’s Fury to stun-lock the Lynel during frozen moments, maximizing damage output. Adapt to Lynel Strength: Adjust your strategy based on the Lynel variant. Stronger Lynels allow less time frozen by Stasis+, requiring careful dodging and blocking. Exploit every damage window to ensure victory.

From the Red-Maned Lynel to the formidable Gold-Maned Lynel, each encounter demands skill, preparation, and adaptability. By understanding their variants, strategically approaching battles, and exploiting damage opportunities, players can triumph over these fearsome foes and emerge as true champions of Hyrule. As the Breath of the Wild sequel looms on the horizon, the thrill of overcoming Lynels remains a testament to the enduring appeal of this iconic gaming experience.