SpaceX Launches Rideshare Program

An outfit smashing numerous milestones over the recent weeks, SpaceX has recently announced taking reservations as part of its rideshare program. Coming off the success of its Crew Dragon launch with NASA, as well as launching 58 additional Starlink satellites into orbit, SpaceX’s SmallSat Rideshare Program aims to offer space on its scheduled orbital missions at rates as low as $1 million.

More than 100 spacecraft have been signed up to fly on Falcon 9 since we launched the rideshare program. Small satellite operators can book their ride to orbit online → https://t.co/hyMYK3v29p https://t.co/HYGfD333ix — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 18, 2020

Small Satellite Operators can now book their ride to space with rates dependent on the payload mass carried, $1 million for 200 kg and an additional $5000/kg. The aerospace outfit aims to fly roughly one mission every four months and the platform promises to open doors for small-scale satellite operators looking to get their machinery into orbit. SpaceX will carry out these missions using its Falcon 9 orbital-class reusable rockets.

The company reported over one hundred takers since the program was unveiled. This includes Spaceflight Inc., a Virginia-based private aerospace company. Spaceflight has previously delivered payloads piggybacking on various American and Russian missions including the Anteres 110 and Soyuz 2 launches in 2013. More recently, in 2018, Spaceflight and SpaceX collaborated to send 64 spacecraft in sun-synchronous orbit under the SSO-A: SmallSat Express mission.

