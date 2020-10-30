SpaceX won’t follow any international laws on Mars says Musk

We all know that the Mars project is going to be the next giant leap for humanity in space. Elon Musk says they plan to build a city in Mars by the end of 2050 and won’t follow any international laws there. In the terms and agreement of the Starlink satellite, he stated that Mars would have “Self governing principles” and SpaceX’s own set of laws.

More about the proposal

It is quite apparent and seems okay to have an independent governing body on a separate planet. The terms and conditions of the Startlink read, “For services provided on Mars, or in transit to Mars via Starship, or other colonisation spacecraft, the parties recognise Mars as a free planet and that no Earth-based government has authority or sovereignty over Martian activities. Accordingly, disputes will be settled through self-governing principles, established in good faith, at the time of Martian settlement”.

SpaceX’s terms also go with the law that said that the universe is free for all. It will be interesting to see how SpaceX creates law and order once a city is ready on the planet.

The Mars project

A few weeks back, Musk made some crucial points regarding the Mars project and how they wish to achieve it. The most critical point he made was the “Acid test” that will test if Mars civilisation can survive without help from Earth. It is essential because in case of a catastrophe on the planet Mars should remain habitable.

He also talked about the testing about high volume flights that will be necessary for carrying people to the planet. According to estimates to make Mars self-sustainable, we need at least a million people and 1 million tons on it. Finally, one of the most important aspects of living in space is connectivity.

Elon addressed the situation and said he plans to use a form of Starlink satellites to provide internet on the planet. It will also help connect the two planets.

I am very excited even to think about living on a different planet. But we have a long way to go because we barely know anything about outer space. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Why is Bezos and Ambani so keen on acquiring Future Retail?