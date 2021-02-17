SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket misses pad while landing

SpaceX launches its Starlink satellites by using a Falcon 9 rocket. And after the launch, the rocket lands perfectly back on a drone ship in the Atlantic ocean. But the SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket used in the most recent Starlink mission did not land back on the pad in the ocean. This is the first time in a whole year that the company has missed the landing of the rocket. It also seems to be a time when the company has been struggling a lot with landing as with its starships. The entire thing was caught in the live stream where no rocket ever lands in the drone ship.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 landing crash

There has been no official news from the company saying that the Falcon 9 has crashed. But from the live stream, it can be made out that the rocket must have crashed in the ocean. The Falcon 9 was used successfully for six lanches and had 5 successful landings. It is still behind the record of the most launches made by any rocket, but it definitely had a long enough life. The landing mistakes comes after exactly a year when in 2020 there was the crash of another Falcon 9.

This recent crash of the Falcon 9 also resulted in the delaying of another Starlink mission that was supposed to happen in 24 hours. This crash means that the company will need another rocket for the launch. The launch that has been postponed after the Falcon 9 failed to land on the drone starship is the same that was postponed almost a month back.

SpaceX’s Starlink goals

The company needs to launch at least 2,212 satellites by March next year and also make them operational. Only then they will be able to operate according to the permit of the FCC. If the company can conduct at least 2 launches per month, they might be able to reach that goal. As of now, the company has about 1000 satellites in the lower earth orbit. Though it’s not known how many of them are active. We can also expect that if SpaceX garners such pace in launches, then a global service can be soon expected from the company.

It has already expanded to many more places and will expand even further in the future. If you are in one of the areas where the service is available, then you can get their connection by paying a one time $499 fee and $99 monthly. And this price is expected to be the same in all countries globally.

