Microsoft’s latest headset offers a gaming experience unlike anything else for just $100

Gaming headsets are very important for having a perfect experience while playing ones’ favourite titles. And more often than not getting a headset that delivers on sound quality, comfort and even price are not very practical. But Microsoft’s latest headset offers all that at just $100. This is the all-new Xbox Wireless Headset from the company and it is better than most other offerings by Microsoft themselves. And considering the price to feature ratio, I am pretty happy with the product here.

Main features of Microsoft’s latest Xbox Wireless Headset

Now you might be thinking, how a wireless headset might be considered for gaming. Yes, you are right for professional gamers it doesn’t make sense, but for anyone else, the features offered by the company’s latest offering are good enough to overlook that part. Microsoft’s latest Xbox Wireless Headset has a low-latency mode for as accurate timing as possible. At the same time, there is also a lossless audio mode that helps in extending the battery life to 15 hours and doesn’t need a dongle or Bluetooth.

There are many other things that headphone supports, making it a viable option for many gamers. Features like Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos and the DTS Headphone, offers a very precise sound experience. The microphone used in the headphone is also very special. It has a beamforming element that allows it to distinguish between speech and audio and thus enhancing the gaming experience even further. There is also a physical mic mute option to turn off the mic and an led indicator to know if it’s active or not.

Extras!

Other basic features like auto-mute sensitivity, equalizers and bass-boost options are also available. There is also the option to control the lights of the headphone using the compatible app. The wireless headphones can also be connected to ones mobile phone to call or listen to music. Talking about the build of the device, it uses a metal headband with proper cushioning in order to distribute weight properly. There are also physical dials in the headphones for seamless controls.

The Xbox wireless takes about 3 hours to fully charge and provides 15 hours of battery life. At the same time, a 30 minutes top-up can give 4 hours of use. The headphones will be available from 16th March 2021 while the pre-ordering of the headphones began yesterday on 16th Feb. In this price range, I think this is one of the best offerings by any brand if you are considering wireless headphones.

Do you think buying a wireless headphone for gaming makes sense? And does Microsoft’s latest headset makes seem to be a good offering? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket misses pad while landing