Spat Between Binance and WazirX: Ambiguous Ownership, a Murky Acquisition Agreement, and off-chain Transactions

NIsha Jain
News

We have always assumed Binance was WazirX’s ownerLast yeararound the time of their anniversary in July, Binance evenhanded all of us WazirX staff Apple watchesaccording to a former employee who asked to remain anonymous.

The employee said that although other Indian exchanges provided lucrative ESOPs to new hiresWazirX did not grant employee stock options to its personnel.

Users Stuck In Limbo: WazirX, Binance Offer No Ownership Clarity

Inc42

Because the ESOP market is unstablewe have brought up this issue numerous timesBut we’ve always been informed that Binance owns itso ESOPs are not an issue,” the employee stated.

An unintentional can of worms was opened in the already troubled cryptocurrency market by India’s Directorate of Enforcement (ED) inquiry into predatory and bogus Chinese loan apps.

Over the weekenda verbal spat broke outprompting inquiries about the ownership of WazirXthe Indian cryptocurrency exchange with the highest trading volumes.

The CEO of BinanceChangpeng Zhaopopularly known as CZstated that the company “neverat any pointowned any shares of Zanmai Labsthe entity operating WazirX,” following the announcement in November 2019 that Binance had bought WazirX.

His tweets began a short while after the ED said in a statement on August 5 that Zanmai Labsthe business that owns WazirXset up a web of contracts with Crowdfire Inc., Binance (Cayman Islands), and Zettai to “obscure the ownership of the crypto exchange.”

Organization and ownership

Nischal ShettySiddharth Menonand Sameer Mhatre established WazirX in 2018.

According to the most recent regulatory papers accessible through Toflerthe cryptocurrency exchange increased the number of its crew over the previous year to 250 while income increased to Rs 105 crore in FY21 from Rs 26 lakh a year earlier.

According to regulatory recordsShetty and Mhatre serve as directors of Zanmai LabsZettaia Singaporeregistered corporationcontrols 99.99 percent of Zanmai Labswith Shetty owning the remaining 0.01 percent.

The three cofounders each own a portion of Zettaiwith Shetty having the greatest stake (74.3 percent). Menon and Mhatre each control 7.2 percent of the total.

HoweverWazirXBinanceor any of these companies were not included in the payslips given to the exchange’s employeesAccording to the former employeeQizil21 Softwares was stated on the paystubsAccording to the information that is currently accessibleShettyMhatreand Shetty’s wife Moujhuri Guha are the company’s directors.According to regulatory documentsShetty and Guha have 60 and 40 percent of the company’s sharesrespectively.

Founders withdraw

The other component of this WazirX case involves two cofounders leaving IndiaSome workers claimed to Moneycontrol that they were not notified of Shetty and Menon’s decision to relocate their base to Dubai.

On February 16Moneycontrol was the first to reveal that the two cofounders had left active business operationsIn FebruaryShetty founded Shardeuma decentralised blockchain platformThe Layer1 Web3 company informed its audience that it is nearing completion of a $18.28 million seed round.

Menon is putting the last touches on Tegroa marketplace for Web3 game assets.

How the argument ended

According to the ED’s statementShetty first informed the inquiry group that WazirX controls all cryptocurrencytocryptocurrency and rupeetocryptotransactions and merely has an IP and preference agreement with Binance.

