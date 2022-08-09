After a Minor Outage was Reported by Users Worldwide, Google is now Operational Again.

Users in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Singapore, and other countries reported troubles with Google, which is owned by Alphabet, during a brief outage on Tuesday.

According to DownDetector.com, the website was “having issues.”

At its height, over 40,000 Americans complained that Google wasn’t functioning. The number dropped rapidly and hasn’t risen above 100 since roughly 2 a.m. ET.

Google issued a statement apologizing for the inconvenience and acknowledging that a software upgrade issue late this afternoon Pacific Time temporarily disrupted the availability of Google Search and Maps.

“We promptly fixed the problem, and now our services are operational again.”

Using the hashtag #GoogleDown, numerous individuals briefly made Google the trending topic on Twitter.

Some people joked about trying to look on Google to see if the search engine was down while others showed screenshots of error messages.