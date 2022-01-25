Specification leaked for Intel ARC GPU – Checkout to know more

Intel hasn’t revealed much about the ARC discrete GPU range, other than the fact that the GPUs will be available in Q1 2022. This information was revealed during a quick presentation at Intel Architecture Day 2021. A leaker has now gotten a paper outlining the potential specs of the various Intel ARC GPU SKUs.

According to the leak, the Intel ARC would come in at least four different flavours. While the most powerful model has up to 16GB of VRAM and is expected to be intended for high-end desktop PCs, the entry-level ARC GPU will have 4GB of VRAM and is likely to be intended for thin-and-light gaming laptops.

Details for Intel ARC SKU 1

According to the leaked paper, the Intel ARC SKU 1 will be the most powerful of the bunch. This ARC generation will include 8 VRAMs of 2GB each, for a total visual memory of 16GB with a 256bit BUS. This version is supposed to have 512GB/s of memory bandwidth and a data throughput of 16Gbps. This GPU will also have the most EUs (512) and will most likely be marketed as a 4K gaming GPU.

Details for Intel ARC SKU 2

The Intel ARC SKU 2 appears to be a scaled-down version of the SKU 1, with 6VRAMs or 12GB of video memory and a 192bit memory BUS. This GPU likewise features 384 EUs and a suggested transfer throughput of 16Gbps. Finally, it boasts 384Gbps of memory bandwidth.

Details for Intel ARC SKU 3

The Intel ARC SKU 3 graphics card will be a mid-tier model with 8GB video memory and 4 VRAM. This GPU features 256Gbps of bandwidth and a 128bit memory bus. According to the specs, the Intel ARC SKU 3 will be aimed at 1440p or high-frame-rate 1080p gaming. The Intel ARC SKU 3 will employ GDDR6 video memory, the same as the previous incarnations of the ARC GPU.

Details for Intel ARC SKU 4

The Intel ARC SKU 4 is most likely a mid-range laptop GPU featuring 4GB GDDR6 video memory and a 128-bit memory BUS. It will feature a maximum memory bandwidth of 112GB/s and a maximum memory bandwidth of 14Gbps.

Details for Intel ARC SKU 5

The SKU 5, the final and least powerful GPU in the Intel ARC series, features two VRAM slots and four gigabytes of visual memory. This GPU will have a 96-bit BUS with a transmission throughput of 14Gbps and a maximum memory capacity of 112GB/s.

What else do we know so far

According to the leaked Intel ARC GPU lineup, the business intends to introduce a total of five Intel ARC GPUs. The Intel ARC SKUs 1, 2, and 3 will be high-performance desktop-grade GPUs, whilst SKUs 4 and 5 will have a reduced power envelope and will be geared for gaming laptops.

With only two months until the end of Q1 2022, Intel is scheduled to release the Intel ARC GPU by the end of February or early March. As of now, there is no word on whether these GPUs would be accessible in India from the start.

