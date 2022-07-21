Spider-Man Remastered PC Features Revealed

Marvel Spider-Man Remastered is coming to PCs next month, and developers At Insomniac Games have revealed not just a new trailer, but also some amazing new features coming to the title. In terms of improved visuals, Insomniac Games says that Marvel Spider-Man Remastered will have unlocked frame rates, enhanced shadows, and ray-traced reflections, which will deliver even more details, provided that your rig can handle them. Now, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is going to look even better on PC thanks to an array of new tech features, which players can get once Marvel Spider-Man Remastered launches on PC and on the Epic Game Store in August.

A new PC features trailer has revealed countless visual and technical improvements Marvel Spider-Man Remastered Windows will boast compared to the PS5 Edition, including ray-tracing reflections, Nvidia DLSS, and DLAA compatibility, an uncapped framerate, and Ultrawide Monitor support. The trailer revealed the game’s upcoming PC port PCs will have enhanced shadows, ultrawide monitor support, Support for both Nvidia DLSS, and DLAA support for improved performance, and finally, DualSense controller support.

Insomniac Games Chief Technology Officer Mike Fitzgerald detailed PC features in a post on PlayStation Blog, which was accompanied by the new trailer, seen below. In the PlayStation Blog post, Insomniac Games tech director Mike Fitzgerald talked about the new features in greater detail.

PlayStation ends the blog post with the announcement that the Insomniac Games’ pre-purchase of the Marvel Spider-Man game will include early unlocks to the extra Spider-Man costume, Spider-Drone battle gauntlet, and 5 bonus Ability Points. Those that jump into the action earlier will also receive 5 skill points, which can be spent on new abilities that players will use immediately upon starting Marvel Spider-Man Remastered, instead of waiting to accumulate these points over time. PC players will have full mouse and keyboard support, as well as the ability to connect their PlayStation 5 controllers.

While Sony has been porting more Sony games to PC, there are always months, if not years, between the PlayStation versions and their PC counterparts, and this is not likely to change with the new Spider-Man title. Unfortunately for PC gamers, they are probably going to have to wait a pretty long time for the sequel, which is Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac, which is currently scheduled for a tentative release date of 2023.

Its previously-exclusive Spider-Man series launched solely on Sony platforms back in 2018, with the game slated to hit PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on August 12, 2022. The reveal goes against statements made by Insomniac, with Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered released back in 2018, and comic fans that do not own Sonys consoles expressed excitement over being able to swing for the fences in what is widely considered one of the best Spider-Man video games of all time.