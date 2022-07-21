This guide focuses on how to evolve Ponyta in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. To evolve Ponyta into Rapidash, all a player needs to do is raise it to Level 40. Once that threshold is reached, the player can head over to the Party Screen and tap the Flashing Pokeball in order to Evolve a Ponyta. Once the Ponyta has reached Level 40, Ponyta can Evolve to a Rapidash. Select him, then hit evolve, after which your Pokemon will transform into a Rapidash.

Your Ponyta is different from many other Pokemon since the Ponyta does not need any Evolution Stones to evolve. The shiny Ponyta evolved to Rapidash at level 40, with its shiny blue flames being replaced by grey ones, while Rapidash gained stronger features. Alpha Rapidash is at level 40, meaning that it has only evolved, and it is capable of taking down any starting Pokemon that may have been in your party.

Upon finding the peculiar Ponyta, merely requires catching it using any means preferred, then returning it to the NPC named Yota.

Once you capture the Pokemon and return to Yota, she lets you keep the Ponyta and gives you five Razz Berries, either restoring Pokemon HP or making wild Pokemon slightly easier to catch.

